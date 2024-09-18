Lawyers question whether a drugged French woman was truly unconscious during alleged rapes

AVIGNON, France (AP) — Lawyers for some of the men accused of raping an unconscious French woman who had been drugged by her husband have asked her about her habits, personality and sex life, and even questioned whether she was truly unconscious during the encounters. Gisèle Pelicot’s testimony Wednesday came a day after her ex-husband, Dominique Pelicot, testified that for nearly 10 years, he drugged her and invited dozens of men to rape her as she lay defenseless. She fiercely rejected any suggestion that she was anything but an unwitting victim. Gisèle Pelicot has become a hero to many rape victims and a symbol of the fight against sexual violence in France for agreeing to waive her anonymity in the case.

