Mexican president calls on ex-security secretary to show proof of alleged cartel ties

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador is demanding that former secretary of public security Genaro García Luna, who was convicted on drug trafficking charges in the United States last year, present evidence to support his accusations that the president has links to drug trafficking. López Obrador was responding Wednesday to a jailhouse letter from García Luna that his attorney distributed to the press. García Luna alleges contact between López Obrador and the faction of the Sinaloa cartel led by Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada, who was arrested in July in Texas. The letter comes just weeks before López Obrador leaves office and after earlier allegations that López Obrador’s previous presidential campaign took contributions from drug traffickers.

