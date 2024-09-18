WNBA awards Portland an expansion franchise that will begin play in 2026

The WNBA is headed back to Portland with the Oregon city getting an expansion team that will begin play starting in 2026. The team will be owned and operated by Raj Sports, led by Lisa Bhathal Merage and Alex Bhathal. They paid $125 million for the franchise. The Bhathal’s started having conversations with the WNBA late last year after a separate bid to bring a team to Portland fell through. It’s the third expansion franchise the league will add over the next two years with Golden State and Toronto getting the other two. The Golden State Valkyries will begin play next season and Toronto in 2026.

