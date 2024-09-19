Board approves more non-lethal weapons for UCLA police after Israel-Hamas war protests
Associated Press
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The University of California board of regents has approved UCLA police’s request for additional non-lethal weapons. They voted Thursday to approve the purchase of more pepper balls, sponge rounds, projectile launchers and drones for the department that handled some of the nation’s largest pro-Palestinian student protests. Clashes between protestors and counter-protestors led to more than a dozen injuries, and more than 200 arrests were made at a demonstration the next day. California law enforcement agencies are required by state law to submit an annual report on the acquisition and use of weapons characterized as military equipment.