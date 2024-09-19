Human remains are found inside an SUV that officials say caused pipeline fire in suburban Houston

DEER PARK, Texas (AP) — Officials say human remains have been found inside an SUV that authorities say hit an aboveground valve on a pipeline in suburban Houston, causing a fire that has burned for four days. With the fire substantially smaller since it began on Monday, police were able to access the area around the pipeline in Deer Park. Investigators removed the white SUV and towed it away and later discovered human remains inside. Officials say it will take some time to identify the remains. Authorities have offered few details on what caused the vehicle to hit the pipeline valve. Officials say they expect the fire to be extinguished sometime Thursday evening.

