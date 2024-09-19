North Carolina judge won’t prevent use of university digital IDs for voting

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina trial judge has refused to block students and employees at the state’s flagship public university from being able to show a digital identification to comply with a largely new photo ID law. Wake County Superior Court Judge Keith Gregory denied on Thursday a temporary restraining order sought by the Republican National Committee and state GOP. They argue that state law only allows the State Board of Elections to approve physical cards. The mobile UNC One Card is the first such ID posted from someone’s smartphone that the board has OK’d. The ruling can be appealed.

