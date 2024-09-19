Postal Service chief frustrated at criticism, but promises ‘heroic’ effort to deliver mail ballots

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The U.S. Postal Service’s leader is expressing frustration with ongoing criticism of how it handles mail ballots. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy said Thursday that the Postal Service is dealing with myriad state laws and local practices. He also said some election officials don’t fully understand what he called its heroic efforts to deliver ballots on time. State and local election officials from around the U.S. have said for weeks that they are concerned about the Postal Service’s readiness. They’ve cited ballots arriving late or without the postmarks required by some states’ laws during the primary election season. But DeJoy said he expects the Postal Service to perform admirably for this fall’s presidential election.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.