The politics of immigration play differently along the US-Mexico border

SUNLAND PARK, N.M. (AP) — The politics of immigration look different from communities on the Southwest border that are voting in hotly contested congressional races. The border town of Sunland Park, New Mexico, is where a steady stream of weary people, often escorted by smugglers, scale a border wall or a nearby mountain and step into an uncertain future in the U.S. It’s also where federal and local authorities describe a new humanitarian crisis amid surging migrant deaths from heat exposure. And it’s where both Democrats and Republicans in Congress seeking reelection are feeling the urgency of finding solutions to the nation’s border crisis.

