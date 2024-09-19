Titan submersible testimony to enter fourth day after panel hears of malfunction and discord

Another mission specialist who worked with the company that owned the Titan submersible that imploded last year while on its way to the Titanic wreckage is scheduled to testify before a U.S. Coast Guard investigatory panel Friday. The investigatory panel has listened to three days of testimony that raised questions about the company’s operations before the doomed mission. OceanGate co-founder Stockton Rush was among five people who died when the submersible imploded en route to the site of the Titanic wreck in June 2023. Mission specialist Fred Hagen will be first to testify Friday.

