Youth activists plan protests to demand action on climate as big events open in NYC

NEW YORK (AP) — Activists are gearing up for protests around the world to demand action on climate change just as a pair of major weeklong climate events were getting underway in New York City. The planned actions in Berlin, Brussels, Rio de Janeiro, New Delhi and elsewhere were being organized by the youth-led group Fridays for Future. The group’s New York chapter planned a march across the Brooklyn Bridge followed by a rally that organizers hoped would attract at least 1,000 people. New York is hosting Climate Week NYC, an annual event that promotes climate action. Meanwhile the U.N. General Assembly is taking up the issue on several fronts, including raising trillions of dollars to aid poorer countries suffering the most from climate change.

