A Missouri man has been executed for a 1998 murder. Was he guilty or innocent?

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Questions are still swirling around the execution of a Missouri man convicted of fatally stabbing a woman in 1998. Marcellus Williams was put to death Tuesday evening with a lethal injection. Missouri Gov. Mike Parson and top judicial officials were convinced of his guilt. But advocates for Williams continue to insist he was innocent. Williams neither proclaimed innocence nor acknowledged guilt in a brief final statement. Two people testified at his 2001 trial that Williams had confessed to killing Lisha Gayle during a burglary, and stolen items were found in his possession. But his DNA was not found on the murder weapon.

