Concerns linger after gunfire damages Arizona Democratic campaign office

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities are analyzing evidence collected from a Democratic campaign office in a suburban strip mall in Arizona that has twice been shot at over the last week. While police have yet to identify any suspects or a motive, workers remain worried. Police were at the strip mall on Wednesday, saying they wanted to ensure the workers and people frequenting nearby businesses including a daycare and fitness center were safe. No one was injured in the two shootings. Political violence has marred this year’s campaign season with former President Donald Trump being targeted by two assassination attempts. Democratic challenger Kamala Harris will be campaigning in Arizona’s border region on Friday.

