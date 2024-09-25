Harris will campaign on Arizona’s border with Mexico in attempted show of strength on immigration

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris will visit the U.S.-Mexico border in Arizona on Friday as her campaign tries to turn the larger issue of immigration from a liability into a strength and hopes to counter a line of frequent political attacks from former President Donald Trump. Her campaign announced Wednesday that Harris will be in Douglas, Arizona, across the border from Agua Prieta, Mexico. A Harris aide, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss a trip that was still being planned, said the vice president plans to speak about border security. Trump has built his campaign partly around calling for cracking down on immigration and the border.

