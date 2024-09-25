Jimmy Carter at 100: A power-playing loner from the farm to the White House and on the global stage

PLAINS, Ga. (AP) — As Jimmy Carter nears his 100th birthday this October 1st, he remains in hospice care at his home in Plains, Georgia. It’s where he wanted to be. Carter has spent most of his life as a political outsider, even as president. Carter never mastered Capitol Hill, the national press corps or Washington’s social scene. But biographer Jonathan Alter says Carter’s later posture as an outside influencer sustained decades of success advocating for human rights and democracy. Historian Amber Roessner says Carter always understood the insiders’ rules — he just didn’t want to play by them.

