Local officials in upstate New York acquitted after ballot fraud trial

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Three county officials from upstate New York accused of conspiring to commit ballot fraud in 2021 local elections have been found not guilty of all charges by a federal jury. The three Rensselaer County officials were charged by federal prosecutors last year of conspiring to use their positions to obtain absentee ballots in voters’ names through fraud and intimidation. A jury on Wednesday found them innocent of all charges. The jury began deliberating Monday after a two-week trial in federal court in Albany.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.