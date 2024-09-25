Rep. Ocasio-Cortez says New York City mayor should resign

U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is calling on New York City Mayor Eric Adams to resign amid escalating federal criminal investigations that have led to resignations of top members of his administration as well as growing concerns over his ability to govern. In a statement posted to the social media site X on Wednesday, Ocasio-Cortez, said “I do not see how Mayor Adams can continue governing New York City” and that he should step down “For the good of the city.” Adams’ office did not immediately return a request for comment on Wednesday but the Democratic mayor has previously said he remains firmly committed to his job and has denied wrongdoing.

