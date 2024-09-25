Trump warns he’ll expel migrants under key Biden immigration programs

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump is warning that he would kick out hundreds of thousands of people who entered the country under two key Biden administration programs if he’s reelected. Trump railed against the programs in an interview Wednesday with Fox News. One allows migrants to use an app while in Mexico to schedule an appointment to come to an official border crossing. The other allows 30,000 migrants a month from four Western Hemisphere countries to come to the U.S. if they have a sponsor and a plane ticket. The Biden administration says the programs reduce border chaos and vicious smugglers. Republicans say they’re essentially letting in people who otherwise don’t qualify to come.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.