International fiesta fills New Mexico’s sky with colorful hot air balloons

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Hundreds of colorful hot air balloons are scheduled to take off together for the 52nd annual Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta. The nine-day festival starting Saturday is one of the most photographed events in the world. It draws hundreds of thousands of spectators and pilots to New Mexico each fall for the rare opportunity to be within arm’s reach as the giant balloons are unpacked and inflated. Propane burners roar and the uniquely shaped balloons speckle the sky with vibrant colors. Everyone usually bundles up in layers to protect against a morning chill that helps pilots stay in the air longer, but organizers say this year’s fiesta could be the warmest on record.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.