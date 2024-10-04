Skip to Content
A coal miner killed on the job in West Virginia is the 10th in US this year, surpassing 2023 total

GRAFTON, W.Va. (AP) — A coal miner has died nearly a week after being injured on the job in northern West Virginia. Gov. Jim Justice says 34-year-old Colton Walls of Bruceton Mills died Friday. Walls was injured while working as a longwall electrician at the underground Leer Mining Complex operated by Arch Resources in Grafton. The U.S. Mine Safety and Health Administration says the Sept. 28 incident is under investigation. It was the fifth reported coal fatality of the year in West Virginia and the 10th nationally. There were nine such U.S. deaths last year.

