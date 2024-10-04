China could wage economic war on Taiwan to force surrender, report says

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. military officials and analysts have for years warned of possible armed attacks or blockades by China on the self-governed island of Taiwan, but a new report raises a red flag about possible non-military tactics. The report by the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, a Washington-based research institute, warns that Beijing could wage an economic and cyber war to force a surrender from Taiwan without direct use of military power. It suggests that Taiwan build its economic and financial resilience, and the U.S. develop a playbook of options for how best to respond.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.