Elon Musk to join Trump at rally at the site of first assassination attempt

Billionaire Elon Musk will join Donald Trump at a rally at the site of the former president’s July assassination attempt. The campaign said the SpaceX and Tesla CEO will be among special guests at Saturday’s rally. The event will mark the first time that Musk appears publicly at a campaign event for the former president since endorsing him. Musk has supercharged his support for Trump in recent months on X and has become personally more invested in politics — even agreeing to lead a government efficiency commission if Trump wins reelection. Also joining Trump at the rally will be the family of Corey Comperatore, who was killed by gunfire at the rally where Trump was injured.

