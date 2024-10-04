FEMA has faced criticism and praise during Helene. Here’s what it does — and doesn’t do
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Emergency Management Agency is tasked with helping states and communities hit by disasters like Hurricane Helene. With Helene hitting during the homestretch of an election year, the agency has been criticized by some residents and politicians, like Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump, who question its response and are spreading false information that its funding is going to migrants or foreign wars. The Biden administration has defended FEMA’s work and says it has the funding it needs to help communities right now.