Technical problem at German air traffic control causes delays and some cancellations

BERLIN (AP) — A technical problem at Germany’s air traffic control agency has caused disruptions, with some flights canceled at Frankfurt Airport, the country’s biggest. The air traffic control company DFS said the problem that arose Friday morning affected flight plans and weather data. It was resolved by 10:30 a.m. but caused delays of varying severity across the country. Frankfurt Airport warned on its website that flight delays and cancellations could be expected throughout the day. Operator Fraport said about 70 flights were canceled but didn’t expect many more because the data problem had been resolved.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.