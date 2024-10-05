Born on Oct. 7, Ali’s first year has played out against the backdrop of the Israel-Hamas war

NUSEIRAT, Gaza Strip (AP) — Ali Al-Taweel was born on Oct. 7, 2023, as Israeli warplanes started to pound the Gaza Strip after Hamas’ surprise cross-border attack on southern Israel. Now, the Palestinian child will celebrate his first birthday as the Israeli-Hamas war reaches its one-year mark. For his family, it’s been a year filled with uncertainty and anxiety as they moved place to place amid widespread destruction and limited resources. Ali’s mother, Amal Al-Taweel, said the war has changed everything. Al-Taweel said every stage of Ali’s life has been difficult and she worries constantly about his safety. Ali has missed vaccinations and his mother has struggled to obtain formula and diapers.

