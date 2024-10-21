2 dead, 22 rescued after migrant boat runs into trouble in rough weather near a Greek island

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s coast guard says a search and rescue operation off the coast of the eastern Greek island of Samos has recovered the bodies of two people reported missing overnight after a boat carrying 24 migrants ran into trouble in rough weather. Authorities say they received a distress call from the passengers on the vessel and a coast guard patrol boat located it, semi-submerged, north of Samos. Twenty-two people were rescued, and survivors alerted the coast guard to the two missing passengers whose bodies were found in the early hours of Monday. The sinking is the latest deadly incident involving migrants trying to make their way into the European Union using the sea route either from the nearby Turkish coast or across the Mediterranean from North Africa.

