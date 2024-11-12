Dallas Long, who won 2 Olympic medals while dominating the shot put in the 1960s, has died at 84

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dallas Long, a three-time NCAA shot put champion who won a gold medal at the 1964 Tokyo Olympics, has died. USC says a family member informed them that Long died of natural causes Sunday in Whitefish, Montana. No further details were provided. Long’s gold-medal performance in Tokyo included a then-Olympic record throw of 66 feet, 8.50 inches. He earned a bronze medal at the 1960 Rome Games when the U.S. swept the medals podium. Long set the shot put world record 11 times from 1959 to 1965 and was ranked No. 1 in the world three times. He later became a dentist and then practiced emergency medicine. He was 84.

