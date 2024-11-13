A study says the global luxury goods market will shrink in 2025. Trump tariffs could make it worse

MILAN (AP) — Global sales of personal luxury goods are forecast to shrink next year for the first time since the Great Recession in 2008 and the COVID-19 pandemic. That’s according to a new study by the Bain consultancy. It forecasts a 2% slowdown next year due to global turmoil and steep price hikes by brands. And the study’s author says the outlook could worsen if the sector is hit by tariffs promised by Donald Trump. Bain partner Claudia D’Aripizio says the imposition of tariffs “could be a nightmare,” making European brands “super expensive in an already expensive environment.”

