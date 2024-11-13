Bill on school bathroom use by transgender students clears Ohio Legislature, heads to governor
Associated Press
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Republican-led Ohio Senate has approved a bill banning transgender students from using bathrooms that fit their gender identities. Wednesday’s 24-7 vote sends the measure to GOP Gov. Mike DeWine, who plans a legal review. The bill applies to public K-12 schools, colleges and universities. It would not apply to school employees, emergencies or people helping young children or those with disabilities. Schools would still be able to provide single-use and family bathroom facilities. At least 11 states have adopted laws barring transgender girls and women from girls’ and women’s bathrooms at public schools and sometimes other government facilities.