Federal judge denies request to block measure revoking Arkansas casino license

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A federal judge has denied an effort to temporarily block enforcement of a constitutional amendment Arkansas voters approved that revokes the state’s license for a planned casino. Judge D. Price Marshall Jr. on Tuesday denied Cherokee Nation Entertainment’s request to block the measure voters approved last week that blocks its planned casino in Pope County. The county is one of four sites where casinos were allowed under a 2018 amendment approved by voters. Casinos have already been set up in the other three locations. Cherokee Nation has argued the measure violates its constitutional rights.

