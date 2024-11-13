Louisiana asks court to block part of ruling against Ten Commandments in classrooms

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Lawyers for the state of Louisiana are asking a federal appeals court in New Orleans to immediately block a judge’s ruling ordering education officials to tell all local districts that a law requiring schools to post the Ten Commandments in classrooms is unconstitutional. A judge found the law unconstitutional on Tuesday. But the state says in an emergency filing Wednesday that the judge’s finding can be enforced only in five parish school systems named as defendants in a lawsuit. The state says the district judge had no authority to order that all systems be notified of his ruling.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.