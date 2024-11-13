Nevada trial set for ‘Dances with Wolves’ actor in newly-revived sex abuse case

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Former “Dances with Wolves” actor Nathan Chasing Horse is scheduled to stand trial on Jan. 13 in Las Vegas. It’s a major development in his sweeping sexual abuse case after more than a year of stalled court proceedings while he challenged it. Chasing Horse has pleaded not guilty to 21 felonies charging him with sexually abusing Indigenous women and girls. Prosecutors are now moving forward with their case after a grand jury again indicted Chasing Horse last month. His initial indictment was dismissed in September after the Nevada Supreme Court found that prosecutors abused the grand jury process, but the court said the charges could be refiled.

