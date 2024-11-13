Noem’s Cabinet appointment will make a plain-spoken rancher South Dakota’s new governor

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem built a national profile that had fellow Republicans buzzing about her future. Lawmakers describe the man set to replace her as a friendly, plain-spoken rancher and specialty welder whom they expect to focus more on issues within the state. President-elect Donald Trump on Tuesday picked Noem as the next U.S. homeland security secretary, and Lt. Gov. Larry Rhoden would automatically become governor if Noem is confirmed. One retiring leader describes Rhoden as a “South Dakota kid” whose interests lie entirely within the state, and a Democratic leader says Rhoden has shown a willingness to collaborate.

