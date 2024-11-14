Arrests made at pro-Palestinian protest outside Hillary Clinton speech in Belfast

LONDON (AP) — Four men have been arrested during a pro-Palestinian protest outside a speech being given by former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton at Queen’s University in Belfast. Clinton, who is the chancellor at the school, was speaking on the final day of the Global Innovation Summit 2024. Protesters with Palestine flags carried a cut-out of Clinton depicted with blood on her hands and chanted “shame.” Video footage showed protesters engage in angry exchanges and scuffles with police outside the hall where Clinton was speaking. Police say four men were arrested for public order offenses.

