Tea is a way of life in Azerbaijan and center stage at COP29. But it’s not immune to climate change

BAKU, Azerbaijan (AP) — As Azerbaijan introduces its vibrant tea culture to COP29 attendees, scientists are studying how to save it from climate change. At a COP when almost everything is inside, little reminders of Azerbaijani culture are sprinkled throughout the venue. But even the most fundamental of cultural traditions around the world, and here, are threatened by extreme weather. Scientists are studying ways to improve tea varieties and preparing for a future where some tea production moves north, along with many other crops hard hit by climate change.

