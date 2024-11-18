The Associated Press says buyouts and some layoffs are ahead as it seeks to cut its workforce by 8%

The Associated Press says it is looking to cut 8% of its workforce, primarily through buyouts, and employees eligible to leave their jobs would begin getting notifications. It is expected to be a grim end-of-season for the news industry in general, beset by long-term financial woes and arriving at the end of a presidential election cycle. The AP was once billed as the world’s largest news organization but no longer makes that claim and does not reveal the size of its staff, so it was impossible to tell how many jobs are affected. The AP said it needed to accelerate a transition to a digital-first news outlet

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.