A Norwegian rapper suspected of drug crimes and assault is arrested in Poland

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s police say they have arrested and opened an extradition procedure for a Norwegian rapper who is wanted in his country for alleged drug crimes, causing bodily harm to a person and assault on a police officer. Polish media are identifying the 37-year-old man as the popular rapper Pappaisjappa, who was fleeing Norwegian justice. Polish police say the man was arrested in Warsaw last Wednesday on an international warrant.

