ACC fines NC State, North Carolina, Virginia and Virginia Tech for rivalry week scuffles

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The ACC has fined N.C. State, North Carolina, Virginia and Virginia Tech for scuffles during their rivalry games. The league announced the penalties Monday, although it did not disclose the amount of the fines. It said the amounts would be the maximum allowed by league bylaws. The Wolfpack and Tar Heels battled after N.C. State’s 35-30 win when Wolfpack players attempted to plant a team flag on the Tar Heels field. The Cavaliers and Hokies mixed it up during pregame warmups before Virginia Tech’s 37-17 win. The scuffles were among many that broke out during college football’s rivalry week.

