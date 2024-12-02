Creator of ‘2000 Mules’ apologizes to Georgia man falsely accused of ballot fraud in the film

ATLANTA (AP) — The creator of the widely debunked film “2000 Mules” has issued a statement saying “inaccurate information” was provided to him about ballot box surveillance videos featured in the film. He also apologized to a Georgia man seen in one of those videos and falsely accused of ballot fraud during the 2020 election. Filmmaker and conservative pundit Dinesh D’Souza said in the statement that the film and the book of the same name were based on cellphone geolocation data collected by True the Vote. He said he and his team were led to believe that data had been linked to surveillance videos shown in the film. But he said he “recently learned” there may not have been correlation between the videos and cellphone data.

