Drivers for Spanish food delivery app Glovo will become full-time employees

MADRID (AP) — Thousands of delivery drivers in Spain working for the food delivery app Glovo will soon be full employees after the company announced that it was moving to an employment-based model. The decision Monday follows years of pressure from the Spanish government to give app-based drivers labor contracts. In a statement, Glovo’s parent company Delivery Hero said that Glovo is moving from a freelance model to an employment-based one to avoid legal uncertainties, and that it anticipated a related 100 million euro ($105 million) hit to earnings in 2025. The company said the move will affect about 15,000 workers.

