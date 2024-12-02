Passengers in fatal bus crash near French ski resort were mostly Colombian nationals living in Spain

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Colombian officials said Monday that most of the victims of a bus crash in Southern France, in which two people were killed and dozens were injured, are citizens of the South American country, who reside in Spain. Colombia’s Ambassador to France, Alfonso Prada, said the bus that crashed on Sunday evening in the French Pyrenees was returning to Barcelona after taking passengers on a shopping trip to the principality of Andorra. The charter bus carrying 47 people crashed into a cliff near the ski resort of Porte Puymorens, according to local authorities.

