US Coast Guard suspends search for a 7-year-old Alabama boy missing in the Gulf of Mexico

DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (AP) — The Coast Guard recovered the bodies of two boaters off the Alabama coast but suspended the search for a missing 7-year-old boy after combing the area over the weekend. Searchers were unable to find Hunter Slezak. He was on a boat that went missing Friday. Searchers on Saturday found a debris field about nine miles off the coast of Dauphin Island. The bodies of 69-year-old Sam Wooley and 40-year-old Michael Slezak were recovered but the child was not found. The search was suspended Sunday night.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.