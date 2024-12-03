13 women convicted in Cambodia of acting as surrogates for foreign clients

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — Thirteen women from the Philippines have been convicted on human trafficking-related charges for acting as surrogates in Cambodia for a ring selling babies to foreigners for cash. They were each sentenced Monday to four years in prison after being found guilty of selling, buying or exchanging a person for cross-border transfer. The women are being held at a police hospital outside Phnom Penh, the Cambodian capital, and authorities have previously said they would not have to serve prison time until after giving birth.

