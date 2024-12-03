Iran releases rapper famous for lyrics about 2022 killing of Mahsa Amini

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iranian media say authorities have released a government critic and popular hip-hop artist who came to fame over his lyrics about the 2022 death of Mahsa Amini. Toomaj Salehi spent a little over a year in jail and faced a death sentence which was overturned in June. Iranian newspapers said Tuesday Salehi was released two days ago. The Grammy winner was detained for the first time in 2022 following mass protests that swept the Islamic Republic after Amini’s death. He spent time in and out of jail and said in a video message that he was tortured during detention, which led to his arrest in Nov. 2023.

