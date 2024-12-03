Outcry in Brazil as video shows a Sao Paulo police officer throwing a man off a bridge

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — A military police officer in Sao Paulo has been seen on video footage throwing a man off a bridge and into a river, prompting a backlash. Footage shown on local television stations showed several police officers seen on a bridge beside motorcycles. At one point, one of them approaches a man in a blue T-shirt and lifts him up by the legs before tipping him over the edge. For much of Tuesday it remained unclear whether the man had survived, though later in the day local media reported that he did. Still, the footage was shocking and prompted outrage even in a state where police violence is on the rise.

