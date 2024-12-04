District of Columbia says Amazon secretly stopped fast deliveries to 2 predominantly Black zip codes

The District of Columbia is alleging in a lawsuit that Amazon secretly stopped providing its fastest delivery service to residents of two predominantly Black neighborhoods in the city. The district says the online retailer still charged residents of two zip codes millions of dollars for a service that provides speedy deliveries. The complaint filed on Wednesday in District of Columbia Superior Court revolves around Amazon’s Prime membership service. The lawsuit alleges Amazon in mid-2022 imposed what it called a delivery “exclusion” on the two low-income zip codes. An Amazon spokesperson says the company made the change based on concerns about driver safety. The spokesperson says claims that Amazon’s business practices are discriminatory are “categorically false.”

