New motorsports leadership executives introduced as Andretti Global moves on without Andretti

The Associated Press has learned that two longtime NASCAR executives have been introduced at Andretti Global as part of the restructuring now that Michael Andretti has stepped aside. Doug Duchardt, who has served multiple roles with race teams and with General Motors, was named chief performance officer of motorsports at TWG Group. TWG now oversees all of the former Andretti properties. Jill Gregory, a former NASCAR vice president and marketing officer who was also ran Sonoma Raceway, was named chief operating officer of a subsidiary of TWG and president of Andretti Global.

