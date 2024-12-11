AP Breakthrough Entertainer: Aaron Pierre ends his big year on a high note with ‘Mufasa’

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Aaron Pierre is closing out his big year on a literal high note. After playing Malcolm X in the “Genius: MLK/X” series and starring in the Netflix action hit “Rebel Ridge,” the 30-year-old English actor showcases his vocal talents in “Mufasa: The Lion King.” To deliver as the titular regal lion, Pierre trained under Lin-Manuel Miranda in a “singing boot camp” where he learned to hit notes he thought were beyond his baritone range. The Hollywood career highs keep coming. He’s been named one of The Associated Press’ Breakthrough Entertainers of 2024 and HBO announced in October that he will lead the DC Comics series “Lanterns” opposite Kyle Chandler.

