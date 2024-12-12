Biden administration makes final diplomatic push for stability across a turbulent Mideast

AQABA, Jordan (AP) — Top U.S. officials are in the Middle East pressing for stability in Syria and an end to Israel’s 14-month war in the Gaza Strip in a last-ditch diplomatic push by the outgoing Biden administration. President-elect Donald Trump takes office in a few weeks. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is in Jordan and Turkey on Thursday for talks on how to ensure a peaceful transition of power in Syria following the ouster of longtime President Bashar Assad. National security adviser Jake Sullivan is in Israel in a bid to wrap up a ceasefire with Hamas militants. A ceasefire would give President Joe Biden a final diplomatic victory. Sullivan expressed cautious optimism that conditions are ripe for halting the conflict.

