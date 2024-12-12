France’s Macron and Poland’s Tusk insist Ukraine must be at the heart of any potential peace talks

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — France’s President Emmanuel Macron and Poland’s Prime Minister Donald Tusk said Ukraine must have a pivotal role in any potential negotiations over Russia’s war in the country. Both leaders met in Warsaw. Macron insisted Europeans must be involved in security talks in “very close” coordination with the United States to ensure Europe’s interests are taken into account. The meeting comes after Macron held key talks with President-elect Donald Trump and Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday in Paris. It also comes as Poland will assume the EU presidency just weeks before Trump takes office. Tusk also dismissed as “speculation” sending troops to Ukraine following a potential truce or peace deal.

