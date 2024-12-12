Funeral for activist turns into call for justice for other missing Syrians

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — Hundreds of Syrians marched through central Damascus in a funeral procession for one of the country’s most prominent anti-government activists, whose body was found after the ouster of President Bashar Assad. The procession for Mazen al-Hamada would have been unimaginable only a week earlier. Mourners turned the display into a call for justice, with marchers carrying posters of other missing detainees and chanting for Assad to be put on trial. Al-Hamada returned from exile to Syria in 2020 and immediately disappeared. Family members believe he was killed in the past week, just before insurgents seized the Syrian capital of Damascus.

